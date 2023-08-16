Consultations on new, ‘short’ federal caretaker cabinet complete

The consultations for the formation of a new caretaker federal cabinet have completed, according to sources.

Reportedly, the caretaker prime minister has decided to include neutral and professional people in the new cabinet.

The caretaker federal cabinet is expected to be short. The names of six bureaucrats and technocrats are under consideration for their inclusion in the cabinet.

Sources said that it has been decided to only include people with a good reputation in their relevant fields in the caretaker cabinet.

The caretaker prime minister will also give special tasks to his cabinet ministers based on their portfolios.

The sources said the federal caretaker cabinet should take into account the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan for the timely conduct of elections.

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani called on the interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar at the Prime Minister House.

Sources said Kakar consulted Sanjrani on the formation of the caretaker cabinet.

They said the two sides also discussed in detail the current political situation of the country.

The caretaker PM also met with former member of the Balochistan Assembly Mir Sarfaraz Chakar Domki, and Agha Shakeel Ahmed.

Photo: APP

Both the leaders congratulated Kakar on assuming the office and expressed good wishes.

The caretaker PM had been busy with consultations regarding the formation of his cabinet.

The caretaker PM reportedly consulted his close associates and other important personalities. He was proposed to form the cabinet phase-wise. In the first phase, 10 to 12 ministers have been suggested to be inducted.

In this phase, finance, foreign, interior, information, and law ministers are likely to take oath.

It has also been decided to include technocrats and important retired personalities in the cabinet, the sources said.

Senator Sarfaraz Bugti and former PTI minister Hashim Dogar are likely to be made part of the cabinet, as is renowned banker Muhammad Zubair, who is slated to become the new finance minister in the caretaker cabinet.

Moreover, the names of former PTI senator Faisal Vawda, Khurram Hameed Rokhri, and cricketer Shahid Afridi have been proposed for the caretaker cabinet.

Also speculated to be part of the caretaker cabinet are Qari Sadaqat, Ahmed Cheema, former Punjab IGP Mushtaq Sukhera, former senator and an ex-minister Muhammad Ali Durrani.

Former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh, industrialist Gohar Ejaz, veteran civil servant Shoaib Suddle, former SCBA president Ahsan Bhawan also feature on the list of proposed names for the new cabinet.

Also, likely to be part of the caretaker cabinet are former ambassador to the US and India Jalil Abbas Jilani, Zulfiqar Cheema, former State Bank of Pakistan governors Shamshad Akhtar and Raza Baqir, and former AGP Ashtar Ausaf Ali.

The names of journalist Jugnu Mohsin, former senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, former director general of the ACE retired Brig Muzaffar Ranjha and Sitara Ayaz are also being considered for the cabinet.