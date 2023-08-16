FIA anti-terrorism wing books Imran Khan for ‘losing’ US cipher

The anti-terrorism wing of the Federal Investigation Agency has also registered a case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for allegedly losing the US cipher he had earlier blamed for triggering the overthrow of his government.

The FIA had registered the case on Tuesday.

The JIT investigating the cipher case already will conduct the investigation.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing investigation into the cipher controversy, the former prime minister’s principal secretary Azam Khan appeared before the joint investigation team at the FIA headquarters after he was summoned.

Late last month, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had stated that the FIA had summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the cipher controversy.

His statement came a day after the former prime minister’s personal secretary, Azam Khan, called the cipher narrative “baseless” and claimed it was concocted to deflect attention from an impending no-confidence motion.

Rana Sanaullah said in a tweet that the FIA has summoned the PTI chairman on July 25 on the cipher issue.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also in his farewell address to leaders of the coalition parties said that the US cipher, which was manoeuvred by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for political interests, was actually a ‘grave conspiracy’.