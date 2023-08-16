IHC fixes plea against Imran’s indictment in Toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday fixed a plea for a hearing against the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran in the Toshakhana criminal case.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Aamir Farooq comprising Justice Tariq Jahangiri will hear the case on August 22.

Moreover, the court issuing notices to nominated parties sought a complete record of the Toshakhana case trial.

On August 5, an Islamabad trial court declared Mr Khan guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in prison, was arrested by Punjab police afternoon from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar said in order, “The court finds it’s more than convincing that the complainant (ECP) had provided confidence-inspiring, well-knitted and corroborated evidence, and so the charge against the accused has successfully been proven that the accused has committed offence of corrupt practices by making and publishing false statements/declaration in respect of assets acquired by way of gifts from Toshakhana and disposed of during years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.”