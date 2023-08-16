SC orders LHC to hear Parvez Elahi’s appeal against suspension of arrest order

The Supreme Court has ordered the Lahore High Court to hear on August 21 Parvez Elahi’s appeal against the suspension of the decision against arresting him.

The Lahore High Court should decide on the Punjab government’s intra-court appeal, the apex court ordered.

It added that if the LHC could not decide the appeal, the stay order on the arresting Elahi would cease to exist.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan conducted the hearing. Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel and Justice Shahid Waheed were also part of the bench.

Elahi’s lawyer told the court that when his client gets bail in one case, he is arrested in another.

Justice Mandokhel inquired as to why a person who is appearing in court to face the trial is being repeatedly arresting.

Get a suspect punished in a genuine case and we will have no objection, Justice Mandokhel remarked.

Justice Ahsan asked to satisfy the court that the Punjab government’s intra-court appeal is maintainable.

Justice Mandokhel remarked that this process will continue until all the parties sit down and resolve their issues with each other.

“Do not involve the courts in these conflicts,” he added.

A single bench of the Lahore High Court had ordered against arresting Parvez Elahi in any case.

The government had challenged the single bench judgment in an intra-court appeal, whereas a division bench had stayed the single bench judgment on an appeal of the Punjab government.

PTI President Parvez Elahi had challenged the order of the division bench in the Supreme Court.

Plea against Elahi’s detention

On the other hand, the Lahore High Court heard a petition of Parvez Elahi’s wife against the detention of her husband.

Punjab Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar Nahang told the court that Elahi’s detention has ended after which the plea has become ineffective.

Parvez Elahi’s lawyer is busy in the Supreme Court, so the case should be postponed, the petitioner’s lawyer said.

The court adjourned the proceedings till August 18.

Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh heard Qaisara Elahi’s petition that challenged the detention of her husband Parvez Elahi in the high court.

Written order

The Accountability Court of Lahore has issued a written order on the petition of Parvez Elahi’s physical remand.

Justice demands that Elahi was handed over to the NAB on six-day physical remand, the order stated.

On the upcoming hearing, the investigating officer should submit the investigation report to the court, the written order said.

It further said that Elahi should be produced before the court on August 21. Some of his co-suspects are in the NAB custody on physical remand.

According to the records, the inquiry against Parvez Elahi was upgraded on June 9.