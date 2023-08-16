10 names ‘cleared’ for caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet

Names of 10 people have been cleared for their inclusion as ministers in the caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it has been learnt.

The cabinet members are expected to take oath this week, sources said, as efforts for the formation of the caretaker cabinet for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accelerate.

The 10 names cleared for inclusion in the new caretaker cabinet include four of those who resigned from the previous cabinet, as per sources.

The list of the ministers set to join the new caretaker cabinet includes former bureaucrats and technocrats.

Five more people are currently being screened for the purpose. The sources said it has been decided to include neutral people in the cabinet.

They further said the caretaker cabinet will take oath this week.

Contacts have been underway with various personalities for their possible inclusion as caretaker ministers in the KP caretaker cabinet.

A search for completely non-political people has been underway to fill the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet.

Advisers and special assistants will not be part of the caretaker cabinet, it has been heard.

As per the 18th Constitutional Amendment, there will be only 15 ministers in the caretaker cabinet.