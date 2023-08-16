ECP summons huddle to mull over delimitations issue today

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has convened a high-stakes huddle today to meticulously discuss the issue of the delimitation today.

The crucial meeting comes in the wake of the resounding approval granted to the 7th digital census by the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the ECP session is set to convene at 11:00 am later today.

Meanwhile, the electoral watchdog officials have been instructed to ensure their presence in the meeting.

Sources privy to the matter said during today’s huddle establishing the timeframe necessary for the constituency delimitation procedure will also take centre stage.

According to Article 51(3) of the 1973 Constitution, “the seats in the National Assembly shall be allocated to each province and the federal capital on the basis of population in accordance with the last preceding census officially published.”

However, lawmakers have recently expressed concerns about potential delays in the general polls, particularly after the passage of legislation granting extraordinary powers to caretakers that extend beyond their normal duties.