ECP huddle over delimitations issue remain ‘inconclusive’

In a bid to address the pressing matter of delimitation, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) convened a high-stakes huddle that held the political bigwigs’ attention today.

The deliberations, conducted with meticulous attention, aimed to navigate through the complex issue of constituency boundaries.

Sources privy to the matter said, however, as the discussions concluded, the outcome remained frustratingly inconclusive, leaving significant decisions hanging in the balance.

During the meeting it was decided to continue further consultation on constituencies, and in this regard, another meeting will be convened soon.

According to Article 51(3) of the 1973 Constitution, “the seats in the National Assembly shall be allocated to each province and the federal capital on the basis of population in accordance with the last preceding census officially published.”

However, lawmakers have recently expressed concerns about potential delays in the general polls, particularly after the passage of legislation granting extraordinary powers to caretakers that extend beyond their normal duties.