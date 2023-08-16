American dollar continues to race ahead of rupee

The US dollar continued to thrash the rupee, as it once again recorded a massive gain against the local currency in the currency market.

At the start of Wednesday morning’s trade, the American currency recorded a spike of Rs1.5 in the interbank market, as the rupee continues to fall weak.

The value of dollar against the Pakistani rupee has reached Rs293 in interbank trade.

This constant rise in the value of the dollar comes on the heels of the dissolution of the National Assembly and the caretaker prime minister taking over.

Moreover, as the restrictions on imports are lifted, the demand for the dollar has increased. The IMF has also bailed out Pakistan by extending the first tranche of over Rs1 billion, which has strengthened the American currency.

The rupee has been under pressure in recent weeks due to a number of factors, including rising inflation, political instability, and a widening current account deficit.

Exporters, on the other hand, might find some relief as their products become more competitively priced in the international market. Additionally, this development could influence consumer prices domestically, potentially leading to inflationary pressures.

As the situation continues to evolve, experts are closely monitoring the currency exchange rates and their potential implications.

The local business community and consumers alike are advised to keep a close watch on these developments to make informed decisions in response to the changing economic landscape.