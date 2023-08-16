US extends hand of cooperation to caretaker PM Kakar

In a notable response to the recent appointment of Anwaarul Haq Kakar as Pakistan’s interim prime minister, the United States expressed its readiness to work with the caretaker government on issues of mutual interest.

State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel’s statement came in response to a question asked during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Responding to a query, Patel emphasised the United States’ proactive approach to engaging with Pakistani leadership, particularly in light of the evolving situation in neighboring Afghanistan.

He underlined the importance of regular communication between the two nations, highlighting the ongoing counterterrorism dialogue and bilateral consultations as essential avenues for detailed discussions.

“The strategic partnership between the United States and Pakistan remains pivotal, especially as we collectively confront threats to regional stability,” Patel commented.

“Our willingness to collaborate extends to addressing the challenges posed by militant and terrorist groups, which is a mutual concern for both nations. We stand ready to support Pakistan’s efforts in combating these threats while promoting the principles of the rule of law.”

In the backdrop of Pakistan’s allied government dissolution and the appointment of Senator Anwaar Kakar as the caretaker prime minister, Patel conveyed the U.S.’s acknowledgment of the evolving political landscape.

He affirmed that the United States looks forward to productive interactions with the interim prime minister and his team, particularly as they prepare for upcoming elections.

“Our partnership with Pakistan remains steadfast, encompassing various spheres of mutual interest, including economic stability, prosperity, and the fundamental tenets of democracy,” Patel stated. “We are committed to fostering an environment that facilitates free and fair elections while upholding democratic values and the rule of law.”