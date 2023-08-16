45-year-old man dies of ‘police torture’ in Faisalabad

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old man lost his life allegedly due to police violence in Fasialabad, Samaa TV reported on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Riaz, owned a workshop in the area and was taken into custody by local policemen under “unknown circumstances”.

According to family members and eyewitnesses, Mohammad Riaz was apprehended by a combination of a private car and a police mobile.

The incident unfolded without any explanation provided to Riaz or his family members. They assert that the policemen failed to provide any information regarding the arrest and subsequent detention, which raises serious questions about due process and the treatment of detainees.

A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged that Mohammad Riaz’s health deteriorated while in police custody.

The official claimed that Riaz was transferred to a hospital after he complained of health issues. However, this narrative has been met with skepticism, as the family believes that the alleged torture and the lack of transparency surrounding the arrest contributed to Riaz’s tragic demise.

Moreover, the family of the deceased workshop owner has also alleged that Mohammad Riaz had a substantial amount of money, approximately 6 lakh rupees, at the time of his arrest.

However, this money was reportedly missing when his personal belongings were returned to the family after his death.

Following the incident, Mohammad Riaz’s body was transferred to the mortuary for postmortem examination.

Authorities have yet to provide an official statement on the cause of death, pending the results of the examination.