Imran Khan’s arrest: DIG Imran Kishore reveals what actually happened

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested in Lahore on August 5 in connection with Toshakhana case.

The arrest was carried out by a team of police officers led by DIG Investigation Imran Kishore.

During the raid at Zaman Park, Imran Khan asked the police to show warrant. When the document was shown to him, Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi started interfering.

“Are you leading the raid?” Bushra Bibi asked DIG.

He told that Bushra Bibi used threatening tone as well as inappropriate language to stop personnel from searching the house.

“Don’t touch those sacred things, you’re not in wudu [ablution],” Bushra Bibi told DIG Kishore.

The police official responded, “How do you know I am not in wudu? What is in the bowl on the table?”

“What is the ash in the bowl? Do you use it for magic?” he inquired curiously.

DIG said that they also seized four mobile phones during the search operation which have been sent for forensic analysis.