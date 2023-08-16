Alizeh Shah accused of torturing co-star Minsa Malik on set

Pakistani actress and model Minsa Malik filed an FIR against renowned actress Alizeh Shah, as she was found “high” on the sets of a drama serial.

In an exclusive statement provided to Samaa Lifestyle’s Editors, Minsa Malik revealed that the incident occurred during the filming of an upcoming drama serial.

The situation unfolded while the camera was recording, with Minsa actively participating in the scene.

Minsa Malik said, “The camera was rolling, and I was in the scene. Alizeh Shah was also present, and she was clearly high on drugs. She approached me and threw a marijuana cigarette at me. I moved back to avoid her, and in reaction, I slapped her. She then started acting violently. She used abusive language and tore her own clothes while yelling.”

Notably, Alizeh Shah has been accused of drug use on multiple occasions, and videos of her smoking hash and marijuana have gone viral on the internet.

Minsa went on to add, “Alizeh Shah tried to throw her sandal at me, but I moved out of the way. She was completely high when she misbehaved. The camera shooting the scenes also captured the video of us during the chaos. Alizeh insisted that the video should not get out, as it would be the ultimate source of her defamation.”

According to Malik, Alizeh Shah displayed an unprofessional attitude towards her from the very beginning of their shoot together. She said that Alizeh constantly nagged her in a variety of ways, and that this was a case of “professional jealousy” that Alizeh was taking out on her.