Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan

Arms, explosives also recovered from location
Samaa Web Desk Aug 16, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Representative AI-generated image.
Representative AI-generated image.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday said that security forces killed two terrorists in Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on reported presence of terrorists in Razmak area of North Waziristan.

The operation was conducted on the intervening night of August 14 and 15. The terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces.

The ISPR said that the slain terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

The ISPR said that the operation was conducted in continuation of the ongoing operations against terrorists in the region.

ISPR

north waziristan

ibo

terrorists killed

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular