Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday said that security forces killed two terrorists in Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on reported presence of terrorists in Razmak area of North Waziristan.

The operation was conducted on the intervening night of August 14 and 15. The terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces.

The ISPR said that the slain terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

The ISPR said that the operation was conducted in continuation of the ongoing operations against terrorists in the region.