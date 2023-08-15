Which politician is the biggest comedian? Iftikhar Thakur reveals

Pakistani veteran comedian Iftikhar Thakur responded to Momin Saqib’s query about the most comic politician in Pakistan.

Iftikhar Thakur responded with a hilarious theory stating that former provincial minister for Information Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan is the man with the most sarcastic mind.

Samaa TV’s comedy show “Gup Shab” has recently been on air, and is hosted by one of the most versatile actor and host, Vasay Chaudhry, with popular comedians Qaiser Piya and Iftikhar Thakur.

The show was inaugurated by Momin Saqib who hosts “Had Kar di” on Samaa TV. He introduced the main team of the new show to the audience and also entertained them with his witty humour.

Momin Saqib added a spur to the fire, by asking Iftikhar Thakur about the most amusing Pakistani politician, to which the veteran comedian responded with the name of the former minister Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan.

He further said that Fayyaz Ul Hassan holds a great sense of humour, thought the kind of situation he is facing currently in politics, he might be joining some comedy show in the upcoming years.

The comedian also mentioned PML-N’s Khalil Tahir Sandhu further adding up to his response to Momin’s question.

“Gup Shab” goes on air every week from Monday to Wednesday at 11:05 p.m on Samaa TV.