Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki ‘nominated’ as Balochistan caretaker CM

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has been nominated as the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan.

Earlier in the day, Domki called on caretaker prime minister at PMO along with Jam Kamal.

Who is Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki?

Mir Ali Mardan Khan belongs to Lahri area of Balochistan. He is a son of former senator Mir Hazor Bakhsh Domki. His father remained a senator from 1975 to 1977.

Ali Mardan Domki was born on 13 October 1972.

Ali Mardan Domki did his Masters in Sociology from Allama Iqbal University (AIOU) Islamabad. Ali Mardan served as Tehsil Nazim Lahri and District Nazim Sabi.

Ali Mardan’s brother Dostin Domki has been a Member of Balochistan Assembly and Minister of State.

Earlier, Opposition leader Malik Sikandar held discussions with Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, however, a definitive decision on the appointment could not be reached.

If there was the lack of consensus on the caretaker chief minister’s name today, the matter would have referred to the Parliamentary Committee.

On Tuesday, Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar has been nominated as the eighth caretaker chief minister of Sindh.

After thorough deliberations between the Sindh Chief Minister and the opposition leader, the MQM Coordination Committee has reached a consensus on the nomination of Justice Retired Maqbool Baqar.

