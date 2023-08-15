Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11PM | 15 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 11PM | 15 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Aug 15, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11PM | 15 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Petrol price swells to Rs290.45 with an increase of Rs17.50 President returns 13 bills, asks parliament to reconsider CTD personnel gunned down in Khyber attack Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular PMDC once again extends MDCAT 2023 date Ali Sethi breaks silence over marriage rumours with Salman Toor Egyptians’ technique for moving pyramid stones finally uncovered