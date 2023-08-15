Aliza Sultan addresses issues with Feroze Khan amidst legal battle

Aliza Sultan, the former wife of actor Feroze Khan, has offered insight into the state of her relationship with Feroze amidst an ongoing legal dispute.

Responding to a question from a follower, Aliza stated that they have not yet reached a compromise and that her primary focus is on being a good parent.

Feroze Khan, who is reportedly preparing for his television comeback with a new show called “Khumaar,” had previously addressed rumours linking him romantically to Najiba Faiz.

He clarified that they have a connection without romantic involvement, urging people to allow individuals to live their lives without unnecessary speculation.

Feroze had previously urged his fans to support Aliza and refrain from spreading hate, emphasizing that whatever issues they had should remain in the past.

Their marriage ended amidst domestic violence allegations, with Aliza submitting evidence of bruises allegedly caused by Feroze.

Their separation was made public in September 2022, when Aliza detailed a tumultuous marriage marked by physical and psychological abuse. The couple married in 2018 and share two children. Feroze’s recent focus has been on his acting career revival and addressing rumours surrounding his personal life.