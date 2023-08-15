Nawaz Sharif approved Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s name for caretaker PM: Rana

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Rana Sanaullah claimed that PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif approved the name of caretaker prime minister.

He was talking in SAMAA TV’s program Red Line with Talat. Former interior minister said that if Nawaz Sharif did not approve the caretaker prime minister, the prime minister would never have signed.

PMLN leader opined, “Other names were more reliable and preferred. But for some reason an unimportant name came to the first rank.” He said two to three names were in discussion for the caretaker’s prime minister name.

Former interior minister said that Nawaz Sharif would have returned to Pakistan, if elections were held as per the scheduled May 14. Rana said that the matter of the caretaker’s prime minister was agreed between prime minister and opposition.

He expressed his opinion that elections might be delayed.