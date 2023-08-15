Sarah Khan, family’s Norway trip swoons netizens

Noted actress Sarah Khan continues to steal spotlight as now the diva was enjoying quality time in Norway along with her family.

Taking to Instagram, the “Raqs-e-Bismil” star had shared a fresh set of snaps with her fans. In the clicks, Sarah was sharing the moments of joy with her daughter Alyana.

She was seen putting up a striking ensemble, layered up with the luxurious bag. Sarah ensured to cover her daughter with warm clothes to avoid extreme cold.

In one of the photos, both Sarah and her husband Falak Shabir posed for the photo along with their daughter.

Instead of using the descriptive caption for the post, Sarah had decided to drop the emoticons of Norwegian flag and heart, respectively.

Fans were swooned and went on to drop their feedback in the comments section. One of the followers wrote, “So cute”. Another of the netizens heaped praise on Sarah for “decent dressing”.

On her Instagram handle, Sarah is an inch closer to amass 11million followers, courtesy dedication and strong connection with her fans.