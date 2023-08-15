Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Tourism

Sarah Khan, family’s Norway trip swoons netizens

Fans swooned with captivating snaps of Sarah, family
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 15, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Noted actress Sarah Khan continues to steal spotlight as now the diva was enjoying quality time in Norway along with her family.

Taking to Instagram, the “Raqs-e-Bismil” star had shared a fresh set of snaps with her fans. In the clicks, Sarah was sharing the moments of joy with her daughter Alyana.

She was seen putting up a striking ensemble, layered up with the luxurious bag. Sarah ensured to cover her daughter with warm clothes to avoid extreme cold.

In one of the photos, both Sarah and her husband Falak Shabir posed for the photo along with their daughter.

Instead of using the descriptive caption for the post, Sarah had decided to drop the emoticons of Norwegian flag and heart, respectively.

Fans were swooned and went on to drop their feedback in the comments section. One of the followers wrote, “So cute”. Another of the netizens heaped praise on Sarah for “decent dressing”.

On her Instagram handle, Sarah is an inch closer to amass 11million followers, courtesy dedication and strong connection with her fans.

Entertainment

norway

oslo

lifestyle

pakistani dramas

Pakistani actors

Sarah Khan

Lollywood

lollywood celebrities

lollywood couple

Pakistani celebrities

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular