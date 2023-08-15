Katrina, Vicky Kaushal celebrate Independence Day with romantic gesture

On India’s Independence Day, beloved Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared a touching moment by hoisting the national flag on their Mumbai apartment’s balcony.

The couple’s heartfelt celebration was captured in a picture posted by Katrina on her Instagram stories. In the photo, both actors stand with their backs to the camera, united in their admiration for the flag, and dressed in matching white outfits. The caption simply reads, “Happy Independence Day!”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal often share glimpses of their life together through romantic photos taken on their apartment’s balcony.

Their relationship, which began discreetly in 2019, blossomed into a fairytale love story. After much speculation, they surprised fans by tying the knot in 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, attended by close friends and family.

In terms of their careers, Vicky Kaushal recently starred in “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” alongside Sara Ali Khan, which received positive reviews and performed well at the box office. He is also gearing up for the release of “Sam Bahadur,” directed by Meghna Gulzar, set to hit theatres in December.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif’s upcoming projects include “Tiger 3” alongside Salman Khan, which is highly anticipated and rumoured to feature a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. Additionally, she is working on “Merry Christmas” with Vijay Sethupathi and will be part of Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film “Jee Le Zaraa,” co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Amid their busy schedules, the couple’s celebration of Independence Day serves as a reminder of their shared love and patriotism, capturing the hearts of their fans and showcasing their endearing bond.