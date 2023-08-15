92-year-old Rupert Murdoch dating 66-year-old Elena Zhukova

Tycoon Rupert Murdoch, 92 years old, has started dating a retired scientist after meeting her through his third wife Wendi Deng.

International media reported that the two are cruising the Mediterranean in the legendary superyacht Christina O which he has rented.

The media mogul is now in the ‘early stages’ of a romance with Elena Zhukova, 66.

Murdoch faced disappointment this spring when his engagement to former police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith was called off just two weeks after it was announced.

Murdoch is now in the ‘early stages’ of a romance with Elena Zhukova, 66 (centre). She is the mother of Dasha Zhukova (right), the beautiful Russian socialite who is famous for her marriage to oligarch and former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich

He and Ms Smith were pictured boarding a private jet with his fiancée wearing an enormous $2 million diamond ring only a few days before the proposed summer wedding was called off.

The British media reported that her ‘outspoken evangelical views’ could have been a factor.

