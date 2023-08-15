Watch Live
92-year-old Rupert Murdoch dating 66-year-old Elena Zhukova

Pair are cruising Mediterranean' media mogul is now in 'early stages' of a romance
Samaa Web Desk Aug 15, 2023
Sitting underneath a sign that reads ‘Happyland’, here is tycoon Rupert Murdoch as few see him – in holiday mode, relaxed and delighted to be in his new companion’s company.
Tycoon Rupert Murdoch, 92 years old, has started dating a retired scientist after meeting her through his third wife Wendi Deng.

International media reported that the two are cruising the Mediterranean in the legendary superyacht Christina O which he has rented.

The media mogul is now in the ‘early stages’ of a romance with Elena Zhukova, 66.

Rupert Murdoch relationships

Murdoch faced disappointment this spring when his engagement to former police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith was called off just two weeks after it was announced.

Murdoch is now in the ‘early stages’ of a romance with Elena Zhukova, 66 (centre). She is the mother of Dasha Zhukova (right), the beautiful Russian socialite who is famous for her marriage to oligarch and former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich
He and Ms Smith were pictured boarding a private jet with his fiancée wearing an enormous $2 million diamond ring only a few days before the proposed summer wedding was called off.

The British media reported that her ‘outspoken evangelical views’ could have been a factor.

