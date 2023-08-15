Disha Patani makes directorial debut with ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’

Disha Patani, known for her acting prowess and captivating dance moves, is set to make her directorial debut with the music video “Kyun Karu Fikar.”

The actress shared the poster of the upcoming video on her social media, where she exudes a carefree vibe against the backdrop of tranquil waves at the beach. Clad in denim shorts and a turquoise blue top, Disha looks effortlessly stylish.

View this post on Instagram

The video’s teaser suggests that “Kyun Karu Fikar” is an anthem for embracing a carefree attitude. Disha Patani’s previous dance performances in songs like “Hui Malang,” “Slow Motion,” and “Do You Love Me” have already garnered immense appreciation, making her directorial venture an exciting prospect for her fans.

Apart from her directorial debut, Disha’s career is on a high note with several acting projects in the pipeline.

She is set to star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in “Yodha” and has films like “Kanguva” and “Suriya 42” in her kitty.

Disha Patani made her acting debut in the Telugu film “Loafer” in 2015 and gained recognition with her first Hindi release, the biopic “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.”

She has since showcased her versatility with roles in diverse films, including the Chinese action comedy “Kung Fu Yoga,” as well as Hindi hits like “Baaghi 2,” “Bharat,” “Malang,” and “Ek Villain Returns.”

Disha’s transition from acting to directing reflects her creative ambition and willingness to explore new avenues within the entertainment industry. With her impressive track record, fans are eager to see the outcome of her directorial debut in the form of “Kyun Karu Fikar.”