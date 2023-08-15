Pakistani actors shine bright with Civil awards recognition

In a significant acknowledgement of exceptional contributions, the President of Pakistan has announced a prestigious list of 694 individuals from both Pakistan and foreign nations to receive civil awards in various domains.

The awards ceremony, slated for Pakistan Day on March 23, 2024, is a celebration of talent, dedication, and societal impact.

Diverse Talent Recognized

The roster of awardees spans a wide spectrum of fields, highlighting the richness and diversity of Pakistani talent. From music to filmmaking, literature to acting, these individuals have not only left an indelible mark on their respective industries but have also contributed significantly to society.

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will receive the “Hilal-e-Imtiaz” for his profound influence on Sufi and classical music. Filmmakers Sarmad Khoosat and Bilal Lashari, who have elevated Pakistani cinema on the global stage, will be honoured with the “Sitara-e-Imtiaz.”

Honouring Contributions

The list of honorees includes illustrious names such as Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Aly. Adnan Siddiqui, known for his powerful acting, will be awarded the “President’s Award for Pride of Performance.” Sajal Aly, celebrated for her versatile roles, will receive the “Tamgha-e-Imtiaz” for her contribution to storytelling.

The list further extends to names like Sheema Karmani, Shazia Manzoor, Ajab Gul, Fizza Ali Meerza, and Khalid Bin Shaheen, recognized for their significant contributions to arts and entertainment.

Inspiring Future Generations

These civil awards not only honour excellence but also inspire aspiring artists. The awards celebrate creativity, dedication, and social responsibility, serving as a beacon of inspiration for young talents to aim for greatness while contributing positively to society.

The variety of awardees showcases the power of art in bridging divides and uniting people. From screen performances to soul-stirring melodies, these individuals have touched hearts and united people through their craft.

The investiture ceremony is not only a moment of recognition for the recipients but also a representation of the vibrant artistic landscape of Pakistan. It encourages the continuation of artistic endeavours that contribute to the cultural fabric of the nation.

As the awards ceremony approaches, the nation eagerly anticipates the celebration of these remarkable individuals who have carved their names into the annals of Pakistani entertainment history.