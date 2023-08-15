President returns 13 bills, asks parliament to reconsider

President Arif Alvi sent back 13 bills to the National Assembly secretariat without signing

SAMAA TV quoting sources president Dr. Arif Alvi has sent all these bills back to Parliament for reconsideration.

President Arif Alvi asked parliament to reconsider all these bills.

The bills included: Code of Criminal Procedure Amendment Bill and Bill to empower the police to arrest without a warrant, National Skills University Amendment Bill, Import Export Amendment Bill, Higher Education Commission Amendment Bill, Pakistan Institute of Management Sciences and Technology Bill and Newspapers, News Agencies and Books Registration bill.

President Arif Alvi also sent back the Horizon University Bill, NFC Institute Multan Amendment bill and Protection of journalists and media professionals’ bill.

Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Amendment Bill and Federal Urdu University Amendment Bill were also returned.

National Commission for Human Development Amendment Bill and National Institute for Technology Bill are also included in the bill that were returned to parliament’s secretariat.