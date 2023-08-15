CTD personnel gunned down in Khyber attack
Police launch search operation in the area to hunt the accused
A Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel Inamullah was gunned down in a firing attack by unknown motorcycle on Tuesday.
Police said the attackers managed to run away after the shooting.
Police launched search operation in the area to hunt the accused.
