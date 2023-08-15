Akshay Kumar gets Indian citizenship on Independence Day

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar proudly declared his Indian citizenship on Independence Day, expressing his love for the nation.

The actor, who had been criticized for holding Canadian citizenship, shared the news on his social media accounts. In his message, he emphasized that his heart and citizenship both belong to India.

View this post on Instagram

This announcement follows his earlier statement about applying for a change of passport to reflect his commitment to the country.

Akshay Kumar’s journey has seen its ups and downs. After a string of flops in the 1990s, he sought Canadian citizenship during a career low.

However, his recent film, “OMG 2,” is a resounding success at the box office. The film has amassed an impressive $7.4 million. Monday’s collection alone reached $1.6 million, surpassing the opening day’s earnings of $1.37 million.

“OMG 2” showcases Kumar as Bholenath’s messenger, with Pankaj Tripathi portraying a devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal, and Yami Gautam playing a significant role in the film. The movie delves into topics of teenage concerns and the importance of sex education.

The film initially faced scrutiny due to its religious theme, leading to speculation about delays during the censor board process. Ultimately, it received an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Akshay Kumar’s declaration of Indian citizenship and the success of “OMG 2” underscore his enduring commitment to both his country and his craft, earning him accolades from fans and industry insiders alike.