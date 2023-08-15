Watch Live
Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent dies

Cause of his death has not been revealed
Samaa Web Desk Aug 15, 2023
Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent has died, aged 36.

His agency, Carey Dodd Associates, announced the news on Facebook, mentioning that he passed peacefully with his loved ones by his side.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of Darren Kent’s peaceful passing on Friday. His loved ones, including parents and best friend, were by his side. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this challenging period. Beyond his artistic prowess as an actor, director, and writer, Darren’s exceptional kindness made a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

His presence extended to the realm of fantasy with a portrayal in HBO’s acclaimed series Game of Thrones as the character Goatherd – a grieving father etched into viewers’ memories in the fourth season’s episode titled “The Children”.

The actor, writer, and director, is known for his roles in shows like EastEnders and Game of Thrones, as well as a recent movie release, Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

His kind and talented nature made him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

The cause of his death has not been revealed.

