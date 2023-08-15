Naseem Shah reveals he is not injured

Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler Naseem Shah revealed on Tuesday that he was not injured and missed the match against Galle Titans as he needed rest.

Naseem Shah was exclusively talking to Samaa TV when he said that he is fully fit and prepared for the series against Afghanistan.

The fast bowler told that he had asked his team Colombo Strikers that he needed rest and management allowed him to take rest.

The skipper of Colombo Strikers, Chamika Karunaratne had said at the toss that Naseem Shah was not playing as there was some problem with his shoulder.

The series between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played in Sri Lanka from 22 August to 26 August, so many Pakistani players are already in Sri Lanka to play LPL.

Many matches of Asia Cup would also be played in Sri Lanka, so Pakistani players wanted to adjust and adapt to the conditions.