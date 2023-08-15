Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone shine in patriotic film ‘Fighters’ teaser

On India’s Independence Day, the first motion poster of Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film “Fighter” has been unveiled, featuring Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in leading roles.

The motion poster has generated a whirlwind of excitement among fans and the film industry. Comments flooded the Instagram posts of the stars, with many expressing their admiration for the star-studded cast and the patriotic spirit evoked by the poster. The use of the iconic tune of “Vande Mataram” in the background of the motion poster has resonated deeply with the audience.

Bollywood personalities like Zoya Akhtar, Rakesh Roshan, and Abhishek Bachchan joined in to congratulate Hrithik Roshan and shared their praise for the intriguing glimpse provided by the motion poster.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, “Fighter” promises to be a high-octane action film with a compelling storyline. The talented music director duo Vishal-Shekhar composed the film’s soundtrack album. Set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force, the film is expected to deliver an intense cinematic experience.

The anticipation for “Fighter” is building up, with fans already marking their calendars for its release on January 25, 2024. With a star-studded cast, a patriotic undertone, and the promise of riveting action sequences, “Fighter” is poised to captivate audiences and set the stage for a thrilling cinematic experience in the upcoming year.