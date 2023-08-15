Bushra Bibi meets Imran Khan in Attock Jail

Former first lady Bushra Bibi met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in Attock Jail on Tuesday.

The meeting between Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan is the second time that they have met since the former premier was arrested on August 5.

The first meeting between the couple took place on August 10.

The one-on-one meeting lasted more than an hour and was held in the Deputy Superintendent’s jail room.

The jail administration did not allow the legal team that came with Bushra Bibi to meet Imran Khan.