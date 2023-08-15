Zaka Ashraf visits Qalandars High Performance Centre

Pakistan Cricket Board’s Management Committee Head Zaka Ashraf visited the Qalandars High Performance Centre (QHPC) on Independence Day.

PCB MC Head Zaka Ashraf praised the management of Lahore Qalandars for the state of the art facilities and also cut a cake on the occasion.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Chief Operation Officer Salman Naseer and former Test cricketer Sarfaraz Nawaz were also present at the event.

Zaka Ashraf had visited QHPC on the invitation of Chief Executive Officer LQ Atif Rana and visited the centre with Director Cricket Operations Aqib Javed.

Lahore Qalandars became the only team to defend the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title this year, when Shaheen Shah Afridi lifted the trophy.