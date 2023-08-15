Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Zaka Ashraf visits Qalandars High Performance Centre

Sarfaraz Nawaz also visited QHPC and cut cake on independence day
Qadir Khawaja Aug 15, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
PHOTO: Lahore Qalandars/Twitter
PHOTO: Lahore Qalandars/Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Board’s Management Committee Head Zaka Ashraf visited the Qalandars High Performance Centre (QHPC) on Independence Day.

PCB MC Head Zaka Ashraf praised the management of Lahore Qalandars for the state of the art facilities and also cut a cake on the occasion.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Chief Operation Officer Salman Naseer and former Test cricketer Sarfaraz Nawaz were also present at the event.

Zaka Ashraf had visited QHPC on the invitation of Chief Executive Officer LQ Atif Rana and visited the centre with Director Cricket Operations Aqib Javed.

Lahore Qalandars became the only team to defend the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title this year, when Shaheen Shah Afridi lifted the trophy.

LAHORE QALANDARS

zaka ashraf

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular