If you own old iPhone, money is coming your way

Apple has agreed to pay out a settlement to owners of certain older iPhones who were affected by the “Batterygate” controversy.

The settlement is expected to start going out in the near future, after two iPhone owners who objected to the settlement were denied an appeal.

The controversy arose when Apple was accused of throttling, or slowing down, older iPhones in order to prevent them from unexpectedly shutting down. This was done to extend the battery life of the phones, but it also resulted in slower performance.

Apple has never explicitly admitted wrongdoing in the “Batterygate” controversy, but it agreed to pay out a settlement of between $310 million and $500 million.

The settlement is expected to provide payments of up to $65 to eligible claimants.

If you managed to get your name on the list before the deadline (deadline of Oct. 2020) three years ago, you could have a cheque coming your way.