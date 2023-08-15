President Alvi approves PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023

President Arif Alvi on Tuesday accorded his approval to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Amendment Bill 2023.

The president approved the bill under Article 75 of the Constitution of Pakistan, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Earlier today, the president met with a delegation of media representatives in Islamabad and praised their efforts to amend the law to protect the rights of media workers.

He said that the linking of government advertisements with the payment of dues to electronic media employees would help address their issues.

He also stressed the importance of media workers being educated about fake news and new developments in the field of journalism.

The delegation briefed the president about the various provisions of the new bill, which would benefit the journalist community as well as media employees.

They thanked him for his support and for taking interest in addressing the issues faced by the media community.