‘Tiger 3’ teaser set to premiere with SRK’s ‘Jawan’

Bollywood fans are in for a double treat as the anticipation for Salman Khan’s “Tiger 3” and Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” builds up.

Recent reports suggest that the teaser of “Tiger 3” will be attached to the theatrical run of “Jawan”

The action-packed teaser of “Tiger 3” is expected to be screened before “Jawan” in theatres. Directed by Atlee, “Jawan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, is set to hit the screens on September 7, adding to the excitement of the audience.

While the teaser for “Tiger 3” is scheduled to be released on August 15, Independence Day, Salman Khan’s portrayal of Tiger was last seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan,” creating a buzz among fans.

The eagerly awaited “Tiger 3,” featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, promises high-octane action and drama. The film is slated for release on November 10, 2023.

This cross-promotion of teasers adds an extra layer of excitement to the Bollywood landscape, as fans of both actors eagerly await the sneak peeks into their upcoming cinematic ventures.

The combination of the two superstar Khan’s films, coupled with the strategic teaser release, is sure to generate significant attention and anticipation among fans and the industry alike.

As the release dates approach, the synergy between these two highly anticipated films will likely contribute to a vibrant cinematic season in Bollywood, with audiences eagerly flocking to theatres to catch glimpses of both “Tiger 3” and “Jawan.”