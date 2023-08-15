Gippy Grewal applauds Gohar Rasheed for his role in ‘Maula Jatt’

Pakistani actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed recently shared a screenshot of a conversation with Gippy Grewal on his official Instagram account.

The screenshot showed a candid conversation between two huge stars, Mirza Gohar Rasheed and Gippy Grewal. Gohar wrote, “From the international Punjabi cinema icon Mr @gippygrewal, massive respect sir.”

The conversation showed appreciation from the “Carry On Jatta” star Gippy Grewal saying, “Bro loved your performance in Maula Jatt,” to which Gohar responded with immensely humble words, that said, “Brother coming from you means a lot, thank you so much for the encouragement, “SWAAD AYA E SONYA.” Both the actors showed gratitude towards each other with positive gestures.

View this post on Instagram

Mirza Gohar Rasheed is a distinguished Pakistani actor celebrated for his diverse roles. In “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” Gohar portrayed the significant character of “Maakha Natt,” the brother of “Noori Natt” (played by Hamza Ali Abbasi) adding depth to the film’s narrative.

Gohar’s performance as Maakha Natt was widely acknowledged for its authenticity and skill, reaffirming his stature as a talented actor in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

View this post on Instagram

On the other hand, Gippy Grewal is a prominent Indian actor, singer, and filmmaker hailing from Punjab. With a dynamic presence in the Punjabi entertainment industry, Gippy made his acting debut in the film “Mel Karade Rabba” in 2010, which marked the beginning of his successful journey on the silver screen. Known for his versatile acting skills, he has portrayed a range of characters across genres, earning critical acclaim and a massive fan following.

Apart from acting, Gippy is a celebrated singer with hit Punjabi tracks to his credit. His accomplishments include multiple awards for his acting and singing contributions, solidifying his status as a multifaceted talent in the entertainment realm. His recent accomplishments include “Carry on Jatta 3” alongside Sonam Bajwa, which has garnered immense love from around the globe.