Naseem Shah suffers shoulder injury in Sri Lankan League

**Pakistan Cricket Team’s in-form fast bowler Naseem Shah got injured during the Sri Lankan Premier League (LPL) and missed the match against Galle Titans.

Colombo’s skipper Chamika Karunaratne said at the toss that Naseem Shah would miss the match and Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam was included in his place.

Naseem Shah has picked 10 wickets in the seven matches of LPL 2023 so far and did not go wicketless in any match.

The fast bowler would be carrying the hopes of Pakistan team at the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup in India this year, as his record in ODI cricket has been terrific.

He has picked up 23 wickets in only eight ODI matches in the career so far and was in a good form in Test series against Sri Lanka as well.

Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan and team-mate of Naseem Shah would be monitoring his fitness situation closely and hoping that he gets 100% fit soon.