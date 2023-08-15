Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

Naseem Shah suffers shoulder injury in Sri Lankan League

Fast bowler missed match against Galle Titans due to shoulder injury
Qadir Khawaja Aug 15, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
PHOTO: AFP/File
PHOTO: AFP/File

**Pakistan Cricket Team’s in-form fast bowler Naseem Shah got injured during the Sri Lankan Premier League (LPL) and missed the match against Galle Titans.

Colombo’s skipper Chamika Karunaratne said at the toss that Naseem Shah would miss the match and Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam was included in his place.

Naseem Shah has picked 10 wickets in the seven matches of LPL 2023 so far and did not go wicketless in any match.

The fast bowler would be carrying the hopes of Pakistan team at the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup in India this year, as his record in ODI cricket has been terrific.

He has picked up 23 wickets in only eight ODI matches in the career so far and was in a good form in Test series against Sri Lanka as well.

Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan and team-mate of Naseem Shah would be monitoring his fitness situation closely and hoping that he gets 100% fit soon.

injury

Sri Lanka

Naseem Shah

colombo strikers

lpl

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular