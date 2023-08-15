PIA union give 48-hour ultimatum to management, caretaker govt against privatisation

The People’s Unity of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CBA Tuesday gave 48-hour ultimatum to the PIA administration and the interim government to protest against the privatisation of the national carrier and the wages of employees.

Addressing a press conference, PIA CBA consortium President Hidayatullah warned the government to refrain from undertaking the privatisation of the national airline.

Earlier, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) board approved restructuring of airline but the national airline board met but took no decision on the salary increase of PIA employees due to financial.

The PIA board directed to prepare an integrated restructuring plan and as per the restructuring plan, the Pakistan International Airline PIA will be divided into two parts.