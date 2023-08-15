Emirates launches additional flights from Dubai to London’s Heathrow

International airline Emirates has announced that it will launch an additional five-a-week service to London Heathrow.

The additional flights will be operated from October 31, 2023 until March 30, 2024.

This temporary service will meet market demand during the busy winter season and offer customers more travel choices.

Emirates currently serves London Heathrow with six daily A380 flights.

Emirates Dubai to London flights

The additional flight will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and will be served by Emirates’ wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, fitted in a three-class configuration split between First, Business and Economy classes.

