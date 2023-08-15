PMDC once again extends MDCAT 2023 date

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023, has now been rescheduled to take place on September 10.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to take place on August 23.

This was said in a notification issued by PMDC on August 15.

The MDCAT 2023 will be held under uniform syllabus policy across the country.

As per PMDC, the syllabus of entrance exam will remain the same as last year.

This delay in the MDCAT exams may provide additional time for candidates to prepare.

Earlier today, a group of foreign graduates protested outside the PMDC headquarters in Islamabad. They demanded a change in the scheduled date for MDCAT 2023 and a lower passing percentage for them.

The protesters argued that no country in the world requires a passing percentage as high as 70%.

They also questioned why foreign graduates are being treated differently in this regard, when they have already met the requirements for admission to medical schools in their home countries.