Minor girl killed in celebratory aerial firing incident in Lahore

17 people killed in different incidents of one-wheeling and speeding in Punjab
Omer Yaqoob | Fahad Bhatti Aug 15, 2023
In a tragic incident, 17 people including a minor girl died amid a celebratory firing incidents occurred on Independence Day.

The police said the girl was injured from aerial firing on Independence Day in Lahore’s Badami Bagh area. On Tuesday, she died of her injuries after being hit by a stray bullet.

The underage girl was taken to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Separately, thousands of people were injured in one-wheeling and speeding incidents across Punjab.

As per the data released, 17 people were killed in the different incidents of one-wheeling and speeding, among the wounded were 1,467 men and 306 women.

