Celebrating diversity in unity

A number of people from different walks of life came together to celebrate the Independence of Pakistan and the minority rights at the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) Hall.

The colourful event was held in connection with Independent Day celebrations. Bishop of Lahore Rt Rev Nadeem Kamran was the chief guest while Director General Social Welfare Mudassir Riaz Malik was the guest of honour.

Other important guests included Vice President Lahore High Court Bar Association Rabia Bajwa, activist Khaliq Shah, Haroon Rehmat, John Siddique, Rev Imran Samuel, Safdar Abbas and Zara Sikander.

General Secretary YMCA Emanuel Sarfraz briefed the guests about the initiatives taken by his organization for creating social and religious harmony in the country. He spoke about the need for creating awareness about minority rights.

Bishop of Lahore dilated on the need of ensuring the rights of minorities and how they should unite for getting them.

Rabia Bajwa spoke about the need to establish rule of law in country, which alone can ensure the rights of minorities.

The students presented national songs and cultural dance performances in the function, which ended with the cake cutting ceremony and playing of national anthem.