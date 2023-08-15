Daraz launches ‘Proudly Pakistani’ to empower local artisans, celebrate diversity

Daraz, Pakistan’s leading e-commerce platform, has announced the launch of its ‘Proudly Pakistani’ initiative, a pioneering effort aimed at showcasing the nation’s rich cultural heritage while uplifting local artisans and communities.

The initiative kicked off on August 14, aligning with Pakistan’s Independence Day, and embodies Daraz’s commitment to promoting cultural diversity, economic empowerment, and community development.

Under the ‘Proudly Pakistani’ initiative, Daraz has scouted sellers on ground as well as partnered with the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) to support artisans hailing from various corners of the country including Gilgit, Peshawar, interior Sindh, and Multan.

These organizations have been working tirelessly to upskill artisans who have been honing their craft for generations, producing exquisite cultural handicrafts that are a testament to Pakistan’s artistic heritage.

By taking these talented artisans on board the Daraz platform, providing them with comprehensive online selling training, and offering a range of incentives such as extended marketing support and enhanced platform visibility, Daraz is facilitating the journey of these artisans into the world of e-commerce.

This empowering initiative not only offers these artisans a broader market reach but also allows consumers to access and appreciate their unique creations from the comfort of their homes. By supporting these artisans, Daraz is contributing to local economies, fostering entrepreneurship, and preserving traditional craftsmanship in the digital age.

“This initiative embodies our commitment to showcasing the beauty and diversity of Pakistan’s culture while fostering economic growth at the grassroots level,” said Ehsan Saya, Managing Director, Daraz Pakistan.

“We are excited to partner with AKRSP to provide these artisans with the tools they need to succeed in the online marketplace, all while allowing consumers to explore and purchase unique offerings that reflect the spirit of our nation.”

The Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) shared their enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to be part of Daraz’s ‘Proudly Pakistani’ initiative, which aligns perfectly with our mission to uplift communities in underserved regions. By providing our artisans with access to a wider market through Daraz’s platform, we are fostering sustainable livelihoods and preserving the rich artistic traditions of Pakistan.”

Looking ahead, Daraz has ambitious plans to expand its partnerships to include more sellers from remote areas, thereby broadening the initiative’s impact.

The company aims to introduce additional incentives and support mechanisms, further strengthening the ecosystem and enriching the lives of artisans and communities across Pakistan.