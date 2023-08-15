Gold prices per tola hits new peak in domestic market

The price of 24-Karat gold gained record Rs1,100 in the domestic market and the new price of the gold reached Rs222,900.

The price of 10-gram of 24-Karat per tola gained Rs943 and reached Rs191,101.

The global price of gold per ounce reached $1903 with a decrease of $11.

On the other hand, the price of 24-Karat silver per tola remained unchanged at Rs2750.