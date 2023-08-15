Watch Live
Gold prices per tola hits new peak in domestic market

US dollar thrashes Pakistani Rupee in interbank trading, open market
Rizwan Alam Aug 15, 2023
The price of 24-Karat gold gained record Rs1,100 in the domestic market and the new price of the gold reached Rs222,900.

The price of 10-gram of 24-Karat per tola gained Rs943 and reached Rs191,101.

The global price of gold per ounce reached $1903 with a decrease of $11.

On the other hand, the price of 24-Karat silver per tola remained unchanged at Rs2750.

