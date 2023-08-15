Babar Azam not getting married for now, confirms his brother

Pakistan Cricket Team’s skipper Babar Azam is not getting married for now, confirmed his brother Safeer Azam in a tweet on Tuesday.

There were rumours regarding Babar Azam’s marriage in November, but his brother tweeted that it was a fake news and it should not be believed.

He also tweeted that any news regarding Babar Azam’s marriage would not be true, unless his family confirms themselves.

Babar Azam’s management company also tweeted that it was a fake news and such rumours should not be spread.

The skipper of national team also retweeted and the tweet by his management company.