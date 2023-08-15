iPhone AirDrop: How to use it properly in 2023

In this comprehensive guide, we delve into the precise workings of iPhone AirDrop – a remarkable feature within Apple’s ecosystem that facilitates seamless file transfers, offering insights on its functionality, safe usage, and a step-by-step process for secure file exchange.

What Exactly is iPhone AirDrop?

At its core, AirDrop represents Apple’s ingenious file-sharing technology, empowering users of iPhones, iPads, and Macs to transmit files wirelessly to other iOS devices or Mac users located within a 30-foot radius.

Unlike conventional methods, AirDrop doesn’t rely on an internet connection. Instead, it capitalizes on Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi to establish a local connection between two devices, enabling them to effortlessly share files. This unique characteristic permits AirDrop to thrive even in internet-free zones, like aeroplanes or subways.

Devices Compatible with AirDrop:

AirDrop extends its support to a vast array of Apple devices produced over the last eleven years. For seamless AirDrop transfers between iOS devices, it’s essential to have iOS 7 or a newer version installed on the involved devices. The following devices are compatible:

iPhone 5 and subsequent models

iPad Pro

iPod Touch (5th generation) and later

iPad (4th generation) and later

iPad Mini (1st generation) and later

To orchestrate AirDrop exchanges between Mac devices, ensure your Mac OS X is at version 10.7 Lion or later. The subsequent Mac models can participate in AirDrop:

Late-2008 or newer MacBook Pro

Late-2010 or newer MacBook Air

Late-2008 or newer MacBook

Early-2009 or newer iMac

Mid-2010 or newer Mac mini

Early-2009 Mac Pro with AirPort Extreme card

Mid-2010 or newer Mac Pro

For AirDrop interactions between Mac and iOS devices, your Macs should run Mac OS X 10.7 Yosemite or later, while the involved iOS devices require iOS 7 or later. Mac models supporting Mac to iOS AirDrop connections include:

2012 or newer MacBook Pro

2012 or newer iMac

2012 or newer Mac mini

Late-2013 or newer Mac Pro

AirDrop exclusively functions between Mac and iOS devices.

Sending Files via AirDrop: A Simple Procedure

Leveraging AirDrop to transfer files is remarkably straightforward. Here’s a concise breakdown of the process:

Launch the file you intend to send on your iOS device or Mac.

Locate and tap the Share button, resembling an arrow pointing upward from a box. From the Share Menu, opt for AirDrop.

In the AirDrop list, select the desired target device or the recipient’s name. That’s it – you’ve accomplished the task. Upon accepting the incoming file on your recipient’s Mac or iOS device, the wireless AirDrop transfer takes place seamlessly.

While AirDrop can be utilized for downloading photos from an iPhone to a Mac, there are alternative methods for accomplishing this. You can explore the guide on How to Download Photos From an iPhone to a Mac for detailed insights.

Receiving Files via AirDrop: A User-Friendly Guide

Once you or a sender initiates a file transfer to your device, the process of receiving the AirDropped file is uncomplicated:

A pop-up notification materializes on your iOS device or Mac, indicating an incoming AirDrop file.

Tap “Accept” to green-light the file transfer, subsequently facilitating the seamless transfer to your device.

Alternatively, you have the option to tap “Decline,” which prevents the AirDrop file transfer from proceeding.

AirDrop Safeguards: Mitigating Risks

While the convenience of AirDrop is undeniable, it’s important to be aware of potential risks. Unfortunately, AirDrop has become an avenue for misuse by certain individuals, leading to harassment.

The mechanism’s design only reveals the sender’s device name, not their actual identity, making it susceptible to abuse.

One victim, Abigail Mentzer, recounted her unsettling experience involving offensive AirDrop messages received during a subway ride. Instances like these prompted Apple to address the issue. Although AirDrop is set to receive file transfer requests solely from contacts by default, there was a potential for exploitation if the user had previously adjusted settings to accept files from “everyone”.

Apple subsequently introduced a refinement, limiting the “everyone” setting to a ten-minute window, thus bolstering user security.

To safeguard against potential AirDrop harassment, users are advised to adopt these protective measures:

Adjusting AirDrop Settings: