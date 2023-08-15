Woman gets 30 years imprisonment for concealing body of soldier Vanessa Guillén

Cecily Aguilar, the Texas woman who admittedly helped mutilate and conceal the body of soldier Vanessa Guillén, was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Western Texas said.

According to the statement issued, Aguilar had pleaded guilty in November to federal charges connected to the 2020 killing at Fort Hood. The charges included a count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or representation.

Aguilar was the girlfriend of Aaron Robinson, the soldier who was suspected of killing the 20-year-old soldier. Robinson fatally shot himself as police moved to arrest him in connection with the case.

According to evidence and information shared during Aguilar’s trial, Robinson was in the Fort Hood military base, which was recently renamed Fort Cavazos, the day Guillén was killed. He was in the arms room, where a forensic search found blood where Guillén was presumably killed.

Mayra Guillén, Vanessa’s older sister, celebrated Aguilar’s sentence on social media, saying, “You received justice today.”