Lahore’s Hall Road traders join Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

A number of business leaders including President Hall Road Traders Wing PTI Shah Islam have formally joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Shah Islam met the senior leader of IPP Mian Khalid Mehmood at the party secretariat and announced joining the party. Also, President Ghaziabad Traders Wing PTI Haji Ramzan joined the party.

He expressed confidence in the IPP leadership.

On the occasion, Muhammad Zaman and Muhammad Usman also joined the party.

Senior leader Mian Khalid Mehmood welcomed the business leaders to the party.

Wearing IPP mufflers, the business leaders announced their full support for Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan.