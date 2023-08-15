NAB corruption case: Parvez Elahi’s physical remand extended till August 21

The Accountability Court of Lahore has approved PTI President Parvez Elahi’s physical remand until August 21.

The former chief minister has been handed over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for investigation in the case of corruption and kickbacks in contracts.

Elahi has meanwhile sought the services of senior counsel Amjad Pervaiz.

Amjad Pervaiz has appeared against PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

In the case, he was representing the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Suspension of single bench order extended

The Lahore High Court extended the suspension of a single bench order till August 21 on the Punjab government’s appeal against the bench’s verdict not to arrest Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases and granting protective bail.

The advocate general said the Punjab government was not a party to the petition filed before the single bench.

The petition was not admissible under Article 174 of the Constitution, Khalid Ishaq said.

Elahi’s lawyers have challenged the stay order of the two-member bench in the Supreme Court, he said further.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed heard the appeal.

The Punjab government has challenged the decision of the single bench in the high court.