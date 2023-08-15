SC orders ECP to conduct delimitation of Sindh constituencies transparently

The Supreme Court has sent back the case of the delimitation of Sindh Assembly delimitation to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial heard the petitions of the election commission against the provincial delimitation of constituencies in Sindh.

The court said that delimitation is a matter of public interest, which has come up in the Supreme Court several times. By altering the circle in the delimitation even just a bit, the votes of candidates are impacted.

The election commission should conduct the delimitation in a transparent manner.

CJP Bandial said there is a lot of sensitivity on the delimitations in Sindh. It is often complained to Sindh that the delimitation are not correct.

The election commission should solve all the issues before the elections.

The chief justice also asked during the hearing when the general elections would be held. The election commission’s DG law shrugged, at which the CJP said with a smile that it means that no date for the general elections has been fixed yet.

It should be noted that the delimitation of provincial constituencies of PS 7, 8 and 9 Shikarpur in Sindh were challenged in the Supreme Court.