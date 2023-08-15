Afghanistan marks two years of Taliban rule

Two years have passed since the Taliban reclaimed control over Afghanistan, marking a pivotal moment in the country’s history.

Afghanistan is observing a significant milestone as it commemorates the conclusion of two years under Taliban rule, with the announcement of a national holiday.

“On the second anniversary of the conquest of Kabul, we would like to congratulate the mujahid [holy warrior] nation of Afghanistan and ask them to thank Almighty Allah for this great victory,” the spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement today.

“Now that overall security is ensured in the country, the entire territory of the country is managed under a single leadership, an Islamic system is in place and everything is explained from the angle of Sharia [Islamic law],” the statement added.

The fall of Ashraf Ghani’s government and the resurgence of the Taliban regime reshaped the geopolitical landscape and rekindled discussions about the country’s future.

Who are the Taliban?

The Taliban is a fundamentalist Islamic group that originated in Afghanistan in the early 1990s. The group gained prominence during the Afghan Civil War (1992-1996) and eventually took control of the country in 1996.

The name “Taliban” translates to “students” in Pashto, and the group’s core membership largely consisted of young Afghan refugees.

The Taliban’s ideology is rooted in a strict interpretation of Sunni Islam and their interpretation of Sharia law. When they were in power in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban enforced a harsh version of Islamic law that severely restricted personal freedoms, particularly for women.

They prohibited activities like music, television, and education for girls beyond a certain age, and public punishments were common.

Conflict

Afghanistan had long been a theater of war, with its people enduring the devastating consequences of decades of conflict. The aftermath of the 9/11 attacks in the United States saw NATO and U.S. forces enter Afghanistan, launching a protracted war against terrorism.

However, this war came at a high cost, with an estimated 70,000 Afghan civilians losing their lives in the crossfire.

A price tag of war

The financial toll of the Afghan war was staggering. According to reports from the White House, the cost of the conflict exceeded one trillion dollars, making it one of the most expensive wars in modern history.

Additionally, over 832,000 troops were deployed during the course of the war, underscoring the global scale of the military operation.

The return of the Taliban

In August 2021, the Taliban launched a major offensive, and by mid-August, they swiftly took over most of Afghanistan, culminating in the collapse of the Afghan government.

After decades of conflict and a two-decade-long intervention by NATO and U.S. forces, the Taliban successfully seized power in Kabul, leading to the hasty evacuation of international troops and diplomats.

This marked the end of Ashraf Ghani’s government.